Fix horrible road at entrance to QPS

Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the mayor of Port of Spain, Chinua Alleyne.

The road at the entrance of the Queen's Park Savannah (QPS) is in a horrible condition. Obviously this is due to the big trucks carrying party equipment over the years. It is time for that road – and others nearby – to be repaved. And built it strong enough to handle ten big trucks so that it will be stronger and last longer.

Also, the bridge to cross the drain in the Savannah, which is south of President's House, is falling apart. Soon a car attempting to cross that bridge will fall into the drain. Please fix it.

That, by the way, is where I play football with my ex-QRC mates and where official SSFL matches are played.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas