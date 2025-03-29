Election terms explained

AS the April 28 election date approached, media coverage often includes specific terms related to the electoral process and political party campaigning. To ensure that voters clearly understand the information presented in the media, Newsday has compiled this glossary explaining the definitions of commonly used election-related terms.

• Absolute majority: When a candidate or party receives more than half of the total votes cast in an election.

• Auditors: Individuals or organisations responsible for verifying the accuracy and integrity of election results.

• Ballot: A physical document used by voters to indicate their choice of a candidate or political party in an election.

• Ballot box: A secured container where voters place their completed ballots.

• Candidate: A person selected by a political party to represent a constituency in an election.

• Cast: The act of submitting a vote in an election.

• Constituency: A group of residents within a specific geographical area entitled to choose a representative to government.

• Contested: An election in which multiple candidates compete for the same position.

• Election: The formal process of selecting representatives through voting.

• Elector: A person who has the right to vote in an election.

• Electoral district: A geographical area represented by an elected official; sometimes referred to as a constituency.

• Gerrymandering: The practice of manipulating the boundaries of electoral districts to favour a particular political party or group.

• Hand count: A manual counting of ballots to verify election results.

• Identification: Official government-issued document, such as a passport or national ID card, required to verify a voter's identity before casting a vote.

• Incumbent: The current holder of an office or position, whether they are seeking to be re-elected or not.

• Notice of election: A formal announcement detailing the date, time and procedures for an upcoming election.

• Observers: Individuals or organisations authorised to monitor the election process to ensure fairness and transparency.

• Opponent: A candidate running against another in an election.

• Platform: A set of policies, beliefs and promises presented by a candidate or political party during an election campaign.

• Poll book: A record used to track registered voters and their participation in an election.

• Poll card: A document sent by mail to registered voters providing details about when and where they can vote.

• Polling division: A subdivision in a constituency.

• Polling station: A designated location where voters go to cast their ballots.

• Poll worker: A person selected by the Elections and Boundaries Commission to oversee the voting process on election day.

• Recount: A repeat tallying of votes to confirm election results, often conducted when results are close or disputed.

• Re-elect/Re-appoint: The process of an incumbent candidate being chosen again for the same position.

• Scratch ballot/Spoil ballot/Damaged ballot: A ballot that is deemed invalid due to errors, alterations or improper marking.

• Slate: A list of candidates endorsed by a political party for election.

• Special voters: Individuals permitted to vote under special circumstances, such as members of the military or citizens residing abroad. The deadline to apply as a special voter in the upcoming general election is April 4, 2025. For more information on special elector applications, visit the EBC’s website at https://portal.ebctt.com/application-to-vote-as-special-elector/

• Suffrage: The right to vote in elections.

• Turnout: The percentage of eligible voters who participate in an election.

• Vote: The act of expressing a choice for a candidate or policy in an election.

• Votes cast: The total number of votes submitted during an election.

• Voting booth: A private area where voters can mark their ballots securely.