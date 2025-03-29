Election day rules: What voters need to know

In this file photo, supporters of the UNC and PNM meet at Piggott’s Corner in Belmont during motorcades by their respective parties.

SYDNEY JOSEPH AND ZAINAB KAMARA

Voters participating in the 2025 general election should be aware of the laws that govern election day to avoid unintentional violations. The Representation of the People Act, Chap. 2:01 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago outlines several activities that are strictly prohibited on polling day. Failure to comply can result in fines ranging from $7,500 to $30,000 and even imprisonment for up to five years.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls:

No campaigning on election day

Election campaigns typically involve branded jerseys, banners, flags and other promotional materials distributed by political candidates and their supporters. Wearing or displaying those items at or near a polling station on election day is considered political propaganda and is strictly illegal. The law aims to maintain neutrality and prevent any form of influence on a voter’s decision.

Additionally, candidates and their supporters are not allowed to give money, gifts or other incentives to sway votes in their favor. Any attempt to influence voters – whether direct or indirect – is prohibited.

No gathering near polling stations

While polling stations will draw crowds of voters, gathering in groups near polling stations is not allowed. This regulation is in place to prevent intimidation, ensure smooth voting procedures and maintain public order.

No loud music or noise disruptions

Although commonplace in political rallies and campaigning, playing music through loudspeakers is strictly forbidden on polling day. The law mandates a quiet, orderly voting process and playing music in public spaces is not allowed until two hours after polling stations close.

No alcohol sales, national lottery during voting hours

Under the Liquor Licenses Act, the sale of alcohol is prohibited during voting hours of 6 am to 6 pm. This rule applies all businesses, even those legally licensed to sell alcoholic beverages.

Illegal voting is a crime

A person cannot cast a vote knowing they are not legally entitled to do so or cast their vote multiple times. Anyone caught committing voter fraud faces severe penalties, including imprisonment.

The law also empowers citizens to report any illegal activities they observe on election day. If you witness anyone violating these rules, you can report them to the police or the relevant EBC authorities.