Ben Martin wins 8th Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open pro title

Ben Martin - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Ben Martin secured his eighth Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open pro title after completing the three-day tournament with an overall score of 284 when action concluded at St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka, Maraval, on March 23.

Martin, who led all golfers after day one, went to capture the crown with compatriot Chris Richards Snr (290) coming in second and Wesley Brown (302) third. Justin Burrows (303) rounding out the top four finishers.

The President’s Cup was won by TT pair Liam Bryden and Chris Richards Jr, who totaled 289. Jamaicans Zandre Roye and Trey Williams (304) and Puerto Rico’s Amalio Vega and Reinaldo Simoni (305) completed the top three.

Richards Jr was also in winner’s row when he topped the field in the championship division. He scored 289 overall, with Nikita Gubenko (300) and Vega (305) rounding off the top three.

In the first flight, Ethan Collier (321) came up trumps with Dinesh Jackree (326), Ben Laughlin (328) and Dushyant Sookram completing the top four.

Nandlal Ramlakhan (353) won the second flight while Owen McPherson (359) placed second and Kissoon Gannes (360) third.

Clint Alfred also claimed top honours in the seniors division. Neil Latchmansingh (311) emerged as runner-up while Sean Morris (324) was third and Mark Newnham (327), fourth.