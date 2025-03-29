Adams vs Sinaswee in World Kickboxing Network bout on March 29

Kickboxer Darnell Sinaswee. - DANIEL PRENTICE/FILE PHOTO

Local kickboxers Damani Adams and Darnell Sinaswee square off for a World Kickboxing Network (WKN) Trinidad and Tobago title fight at Fine Line Fight Factory’s Fight Night 34 on March 29, from 7 pm.

At the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, both fighters will battle in search of their first WKN title, in the pre-main event.

The night’s main event features top locals Joshua Garcia going up against Joshua James in what’s expected to be an exciting contest from TT’s top talents.

Altogether, ten bouts are on the card.

Additional fighters include Joshua Besson, Caleb Mornix, Zachary Gonzales, Matias Hernandez, Nathan Baptiste, Joshua Cooper, Le Shaun Moreno, Alex Khan, Lijer Hem Lee, Micah Espinet, Tevin Greenidge, Kozo Martin and Nathan Baptiste.

A Fine Line Fight Factory statement said the card is “more than just a fight — it’s a celebration of sportsmanship, community, and national pride.”

After press time on March 28, the official weigh-on took place at Beer Nation in Chaguanas.