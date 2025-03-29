1 dead, 1 wounded, in Cocorite shooting

Justin Arjoon in 2019 -

A 20-year-old man from Cocorite, St James was gunned down inside a car, while an 18-year-old man was shot and wounded during the same incident late on March 28.

The deceased was identified as Justin Arjoon.

Police said around 11 pm, three men were sitting in a red car waiting on someone near the basketball court in Phase 2, Powder Magazine.

They saw a man in a grey jacket, with his face covered, come out of a blue car. The man pointed a gun at them and started shooting at the car.

Arjoon and the teenager were hit.

>

The 27-year-old driver did not receive any injuries.

Arjoon was taken to the St James Hospital, where he died around 11.51 pm, undergoing surgery.

Police found 14 9mm spent shells at the scene. They said investigations are ongoing.

The country has been under a state of emergency for the last 90 days.

Arjoon's murder brought the toll to 98, in 88 days total this year.