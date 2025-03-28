Where are theplans to makelives better?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Political parties are in election mode around the country. This general election is crucial, hence the great hype and enthusiasm on the election trail.

I took the time to hear what is being said on some of the platforms, and in my opinion it is the same old thing that we have heard for years. Politicians are attacking each other, and I believe it will get worse as the big day draws nearer.

I am yet to hear a proper plan outline about how to make the lives of the people better. There is too much unprofitable talk with nothing doing to change lives.

Those up there on the platforms with all the picong will, when it is all over, go back to their homes and there will be food on their table. They will continue to pay their bills and live comfortably. Not so for many of their supporters, who will continue to suffer.

What the nation needs to hear from the politicians are the solutions for all the problems that have been around for years. Despite the state of emergency, crime is still alive and well in TT; murders are still very high; home invasions and robberies still plague the nation, and guns and drugs are out there on the streets in abundance.

Nothing has changed, not water problems, not deplorable roads, not more people sinking into poverty. The facts are before our eyes, so you politicians, if all you have to offer the listener is picong and bacchanal, please give the microphone to someone who can provide the country with solutions to the many problems that continue to confront us.

I am still awaiting the manifestos from the parties showing the way forward. Whatever they put forward I hope they are designed to make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail