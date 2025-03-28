USVI's Ras Batch to perform in Trinidad

US Virgin Islands' reggae artist Ras Batch will deliver his maiden performance in Trinidad at Club Amazon in St Augustine on March 29. Photo courtesy Reggaeville -

Revolutionary reggae artist Ras Batch delivers his maiden performance in Trinidad at Club Amazon on Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, on March 29.

The US Virgin Islander is already in the country for this special concert and will perform alongside compatriot and songbird Sister Ima, providing background vocals.

Trinidad and Tobago’s reggae sensation Daniel Bless will be a guest artist.

The roots and culture singer, Batch, has recorded eight albums and is also a producer of Sound Vizion Records. Batch has parental lineage here as his father is from San Fernando.

Ahead of his musical debut here, Batch anticipates a night of conscious and uplifting music at Club Amazon.

“It is an honour to visit Trinidad to sings songs of His Imperial Majesty,” Batch said before he touched down at Piarco International Airport.

The St Croix singer has been producing authentic, unconventional reggae songs for the past three decades and is known in more traditional reggae spaces for songs like Together, Lift Up, Jah Guide I and Give Jah Thanks for Life.

He’s also collaborated with a plethora of genre artists including Ras I, Nazarite, Ras Attitude, Ambassada and the late, great Antiguan-born Akae Beka.

Legendary culture sound systems Nyahbinghi, King Tafari, Solid Rock, Negus Hi Fi will feature with early juggling courtesy Culture Sounds.

This event is being hosted by Conscious TT Promotions.