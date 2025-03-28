UNC complains to Integrity Commission over ‘Red Fete’ tickets

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE UNC has filed a complaint to the Integrity Commission regarding state entity Plipdeco’s purchase of PNM Red Fete tickets. A media release on March 27 alleged $20,400 was paid to the PNM for these tickets, which the UNC claimed is an illegal expenditure of taxpayer funds.

The statement says the party’s complaint presents clear documentary evidence of this transaction which was confirmed by an internal memorandum dated February 24. It argues the transaction is an unlawful and unethical use of public money to fund political activities.

“Minister Rohan Sinanan has publicly defended the transaction suggesting such spending falls within Plipdeco’s legal remit,” the UNC said.

In the statement, the UNC rejected any attempts at justification, calling it false and insisted it violated the Integrity in Public Life Act, which prohibits the use of public resources for non-official purposes.

The complaint urges the commission to investigate whether Plipdeco’s board violated the act. It also calls for an inquiry into whether Plipdeco has made other payments to support the PNM and other state entities’ activities or similarly funded partisan events.

>

The complaint also seeks to determine the full extent of state funds potentially redirected to the PNM’s campaign operations and assesses if there are legal precedents that prohibit the misuse of government resources for electioneering.

The statement says the UNC is “outraged that, at a time of economic decline, rising unemployment, and a struggling energy sector in Trinidad and Tobago, state funds are being misused for political events instead of addressing the country’s pressing issues.”

It calls on the Commission to act swiftly and investigate the matter to “prevent further misuse of taxpayer money for partisan purposes.”