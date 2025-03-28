TT U-17 women's squad named for final round of World Cup qualifiers

TT's Rori Gittens (12) battles for the ball against Belize during their Concacaf U17 Women's World Cup qualifier, on January 29, 2025 - TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago under-17 women's football team coach Ayana Russell has revealed her 21-member squad which will contest the the final round of Concacaf Under-17 qualifiers at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva from March 31-April 5. The squad was announced by the TT Football Association on March 27.

Russell's team includes as many as 16 players who contested the first round of qualifying and also features five overseas-based players. Talented striker Orielle Martin will be expected to lead the TT forward line which also includes flankers Rasheda Archer, Sanni Wilson and Emmaus High School attacker Giuliana Meyer, who is one of two overseas-based players drafted into the team for the final round. The other overseas-based player to be drafted in for the final round is FC Dallas midfielder Diem Sealy.

The squad also includes defenders Kaitlyn Darwent and Hackeemar Goodridge and twin sisters Cherina and Cherine Steele.

In this final round, the three group winners will progress to the October 17-November 8 Under-17 World Cup in Morocco, with the best second-placed team also booking their spot in the World Cup.

TT are grouped with El Salvador, Honduras and the US, which earned a third-place finish at the 2024 Under-17 World Cup.

TT will start the final round with a 7 pm clash with the US in Balmain on March 31. TT will then face El Salvador from 7 pm on April 2, before concluding the final round with a 7 pm meeting with Honduras on April 5.

In the first round of qualifying back in January, TT settled for second spot in group B after Honduras earned a 1-0 win in a feisty fixture in Couva. Honduras topped the group, with Russell's charges earning their spot in the final as one of the best second-placed teams.

In this final round, the TT faithful will hope things are more clear-cut.

TT under-17 women's team:

Goalkeepers: Zaira Aimey, Alexia Dolland, Kenisha Taylor.

Defenders: Kaitlyn Darwent, Hackeemar Goodridge, Jessica Nesbitt, Kanika Rodriguez, Cherine Steele, Taya Williams, Mikaela Yearwood.

Midfielders: Madison Campbell, Ty'Kaiya Dennis, Mia Lee Chong, Rori Gittens, Zyesha Potts, Diem Sealy, Cherina Steele.

Forwards: Rasheda Archer, Orielle Martin, Giuliana Meyer, Sanni Wilson.

Reserves: Jayda Herbert, Daniella Paul, Alyssa Singh.

