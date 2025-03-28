Soca Warriors to play in Unity Cup featuring Ghana, Jamaica and Nigeria

Players, coaches, and officials celebrate following TT’s win against Cuba, during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup second-leg qualifier, on March 25, 2025 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Lincoln Holder

Coach Dwight Yorke's Soca Warriors charges are expected to get valuable practice ahead of the continuation of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June as the team will feature in the Unity Cup from May 28-31 in London, England.

The teams to feature alongside Trinidad and Tobago in the Unity Cup will be African giants Ghana and Nigeria, as well as the Soca Warriors' Caribbean rivals Jamaica – a team they met in two friendlies last month.

TT will play Jamaica on May 28, with Ghana playing Nigeria on the same day. The winners of the respective matches will then play on May 31, with the losers of the May 28 matches also getting the opportunity for redemption when they square off on May 31. The Soca Warriors will therefore be guaranteed of a clash with Ghana or Nigeria.

A TTFA source confirmed the minute details of the Unity Cup but indicated further details should be released before the end of the week.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards was contacted for comment, but calls and messages went unanswered.

These matches will be played outside of the Fifa international match day window which runs from June 2-10 and will give Yorke the opportunity to put his players to the test before the Soca Warriors' World Cup qualifier against St Kitts and Nevis on home soil on June 6. Four days later, TT will have a critical meeting away to Costa Rica, which could potentially decide their fate for the final round of qualifying.

After the two World Cup qualifying matches, the Soca Warriors will then feature in the June 14-July 6 Gold Cup. On March 25, TT emphatically booked their spot in the Gold Cup when they completed a thumping 6-1 aggregate victory over Cuba at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

The Gold Cup draw will be held on April 10.