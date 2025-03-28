Shallow: T20 World Cup injected US$1.66b into host nations

Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow said the various host nations from the 2024 International Cricket Council Men’s Twenty/20 World Cup reaped great benefits as US$1.66 billion was injected into the region as a result of staging the tourney. Shallow made the announcement via a video presentation by CWI on March 26.

“The independent economic impact assessment by the ICC and Nelson Sports paints a compelling picture. This World Cup injected an astonishing $1.66 billion into the economies of the host nations, directly benefiting businesses, workers and communities across the Caribbean,” Shallow said.

“In an era where economic resilience is more critical than ever, this event serves as a beacon of possibility showcasing the power of sport, the power of cricket to drive tangible and lasting economic progress. This is what we can achieve when we work together my Caribbean people.”

Barbados, which played host to an exciting World Cup final between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval, brought in the biggest revenue as the country generated US$426.4 million in economic impact. St Vincent and the Grenadines generated US$224.8 million, with St Lucia (US$132.5 million) and Antigua and Barbuda (US$114 million) also generating over US$100 million. Guyana and TT, both of whom played hosts to semifinals at the National Stadium in Providence and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba respectively, generated US$76.7 million and US$68.9 million.

Shallow, who has been nominated unopposed to serve a second consecutive term as CWI president starting on March 29, said the 2024 World Cup which was jointly hosted with the US has planted a seed for the growth of tourism in the Caribbean. He said over 383,000 spectators were in attendance at the World Cup, including a substantial percentage of international visitors who were visiting the region for the first time.

>

Shallow called on Caribbean leaders to play their roles in trying to diversify their economies.

“I want to say to you, though, for far too long our economies have been over-reliant on traditional industries. We have to seek avenues for diversification. This World Cup brought direct economic relief to thousands of people with jobs created across multiple industries,” Shallow said.

“From hospitality and transportation workers to security personnel, media professionals, local artisans and event staff, this tournament provided real employment and training opportunities for countless individuals.”

Per the assessment report, Shallow said accommodation spending generated US$174.3 million, with retail and tourism spending amounting to US$133.7 million, local transportation and flight booking accounting for US$124.5 million and food and beverage sales contributing US$116.1 million,

“As governments across the region focus on economic revitalisation and employment creation, this tournament has provided a blueprint for how sports can be leveraged as a strategic economic tool,” the CWI president said.

Shallow said the tournament reaffirmed the unifying power of cricket across the region and also sent a powerful message to the world – “the Caribbean is open for business, investments and global sporting partnerships.”

He said CWI is ready to work with the regional leaders.

“We simply must work together. We must continue to invest in our sporting infrastructure, strengthen our tourism product and enhance our digital and media capabilities and create policies that attract sporting bodies and investors. Cricket isn’t just something of great significance in our past...”

Shallow thanked the varying territories for their execution of the World Cup and also expressed gratitude to former TT prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, who had also held the post as the chairman of Caricom’s Prime Ministerial sub-committee on cricket. Guyanese president Dr Irfaan Ali will serve as the new head of the sub-committee on cricket.

>