Scotiabank Foundation, ALTA help secondary school students

Students of the Morvant Laventille Secondary School participate in the ALTA online interactive literacy programme at the school. - Photo courtesy Scotiabank Foundation

FOR THE second consecutive year, the Scotiabank Foundation has contributed to the Adult Literacy Tutors Association's (ALTA) online interactive literacy programme at the Morvant Laventille Secondary School.

It has provided 30 Form 1 students with literacy instruction built around Caribbean life skills. The programme enhances the students’ ability to navigate the learning journey at school and increases their confidence for improved life outcomes.

ALTA Online is the online version of the youth literacy programme offered by ALTA since 2020 and which has improved literacy skills, and enhanced students’ attitude to learning.

Students can work independently with the application. This one-on-one interaction allows the students to move through the literacy levels at their own pace, without the stigma of shame and fear often associated with low literacy.

At the Morvant Laventille Secondary School, students engage with the programme for a minimum of four hours weekly. Teachers are also trained as on-site mentors so they can assist students to navigate and get the most out of the programme.

Paula Lucie-Smith, Founder and CEO of ALTA, expressed gratitude to Scotiabank for its continued support. "Scotiabank has been working with ALTA to bring ALTA Online to Morvant Laventille Secondary School. Through this, students who are struggling in their education due to weak literacy skills will have the opportunity to pause for a few hours each week and focus solely on improving their literacy.

"This will help them progress from where they are to where they need to be, through an online programme. The benefits will change the course of their education, from being stuck or behind, to reaching the level necessary to succeed within the school system."

Gayle Pazos, Senior VP and Managing Director, Scotiabank said, “At Scotiabank, we are committed to helping youth enhance their ability to engage in learning and education, which will allow for greater employment prospects, financial success, and life opportunities.

"The continued partnership with ALTA for specialist, accessible and individualised literacy tuition for students new to the secondary school curriculum is an important step in this direction.”