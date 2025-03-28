Let's hope April 28 will be a blessing

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: From the moment the new Prime Minister rang the election bell, the first thought that came to mind was Ultimate Soca Champion Wenroy Ogiste, better known as Blaka Dan, with his witty song Blessing. My personal favourite, beating out Machel’s Pardy, Bunji’s Carry it, Young Bredda's The Greatest Bendover, and Kes's Cocoa Tea, to name a few of the many hits this year.

I write as a concerned citizen of this unique country where, during a state of emergency, a prime minister throws in the towel and we are left without “armour” as our attorney general departed to take up a job as Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal. All this amidst appointing a new prime minister. We must be a blessed country.

To add fuel to the fire, the newly appointed Prime Minister, with less than a day in office, declared April 28 as Election Day – giving 40 days' notice. In the melee, we have a new Attorney General, a new Minister of Finance, and a new Minister of National Security accepting what could be a 40-day job, unless of course they are blessed by the voting public.

The new Finance Minister assures that we could take it easy, he will do the work and “there will be no hardship. Not under my watch.” So I look forward to a stress-free 40 days.

The National Security Minister says he intends to meet with all heads of the different arms of the protective services before discussing and formulating any anti-crime strategies. In 40 days?

The new Attorney General says she was shocked when made aware of her new 40-day tenure, but has pledged to do her best.

Blessings to all.

Meanwhile, Dr Rowley was last seen on the golf course on what was his “last” working day, taking it easy. He pledged retirement and quality time with his family – truly noble wishes (and well deserved). But alas an election is called and he is still the leader of his party, a very big responsibility in what would certainly be the "mother of all battles."

So, I guess retirement and family life will have to take a back seat once more. His mantra has always been “country before self.”

In the meantime, it would seem as though the opposition has been caught off guard as, unlike the PNM with all 41 candidates ready and raring to go, the UNC is yet to finalise its list. However, the Leader of the Opposition says, “The UNC is ready and we are on the road to victory!”

Even some notable analysts have questioned the timing of the election, asking “why make changes to Cabinet and then call a general election a day later?” My own opinion is that the calling of the election is a blessing as it gives us the opportunity to choose who we want to take us through probably the most difficult period in our history. As Blaka Dan sang, “Let's hope we start to see we way with we hands up high and wining low!”

Blessings to all. Let’s hope that April 28 is a blessing!

TERRENCE KALLOO

via e-mail

