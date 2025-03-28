Jabloteh showing no fear going into TTPFL clash with leaders Army

Members of San Juan Jabloteh during a team training session at the Aranjuez Savannah. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

SAN JUAN Jabloteh midfielder and skipper Jadel Carter said his team has nothing to be fearful of when they meet runaway TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one leaders Defence Force (36 points) when league action resumes at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground on March 28.

Currently third on the 12-team table with 24 points, Jabloteh will try to break the Army/Coast guard combination’s 12-game winning streak when the teams meet at 8 pm in the second game of a La Horquetta double-header. The seventh-placed Club Sando (15 points) will meet hosts Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (13 points) in the first game of the double-header from 6 pm.

Speaking to Newsday at a financial literacy workshop which was jointly held by the Unit Trust Corporation and Jabloteh on March 27, the 24-year-old Carter said he and his teammates believe they can be the first team to get the better of Defence Force this season. When the teams met on December 13, the youthful Jabloteh team gave Defence Force a run for their money but the latter team got a 2-1 victory thanks to a goal from defender Jelani “Brain” Peters.

Defence Force have the league’s top two scorers within their ranks, as Isaiah Leacock and Soca Warriors playmaker Kevin Molino have scored 11 and ten goals respectively. Carter doesn’t seem phased, though.

“We’re really confident. We don’t have any fears at all. The way we play, when we go one down, we never lose faith. We stay confident and we always come back. Our coaching staff (has also instilled confidence in us)...we never drop our heads or dip. We just keep focused and keep playing.”

>

In their last game against Central FC on March 15, Jabloteh registered a stunning 4-2 victory, with Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) star Derrel Garcia scoring a second-half double to take his league tally to six goals. Andell Fraser, an SSFL star in his own right at St Anthony’s College, also got on the scoresheet.

“The youthful energy helps a lot within the camp...Derrel Garcia has been really good. I think he has adjusted well from the SSFL into the (TTPFL) tier one,” Carter said.

Carter said the Marvin Gordon-coached Jabloteh team are plotting a top two finish which will guarantee a spot in the Concacaf Caribbean Cup.

Jabloteh have conceded 18 goals so far this season, with only Defence Force and reigning champs AC Port of Spain conceding fewer. Still, Carter wants his team to leak fewer goals at the back.

The Jabloteh backline will be tested as Defence Force are also the league’s highest scorers.

At the Arima Velodrome on March 29, two struggling clubs will battle when Point Fortin Civic and Prisons FC clash from 5 pm. The bottom-placed Eagles will play the fourth-placed Central from 7 pm in Arima.

On March 30 at the St James Police Barracks, the ninth-placed 1976 FC Phoenix will face last season’s runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC (22 points) from 5 pm, with Caledonia (19 points) playing AC PoS in the second game of the St James double-header from 7 pm.

(With reporting by Jelani Beckles).

TTFPL tier one standings:

>

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*12*12*0*0*45*12*33*36

AC PoS*12*7*3*2*28*14*14*24

Jabloteh*12*7*3*2*29*18*11*24

Central FC*12*8*0*4*33*24*9*24

Police FC*12*7*1*4*37*21*16*22

Caledonia*12*6*1*5*21*25*-4*19

Club Sando*12*4*3*5*20*16*4*15

La Horquetta Rangers*12*3*4*5*22*24*-2*13

>

1976 FC Phoenix*12*3*3*6*18*25*-7*12

Prisons FC*12*1*3*8*12*26*-14*6

Point Fortin Civic*12*2*0*10*12*32*-20*6

Eagles FC*12*1*1*10*10*50*-40*4