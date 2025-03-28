Island Wave artistes bring vibes to SXSW

Kalpee -

The Island Wave x Reggae Recipe LIVE! showcase at South by South West (SXSW) 2025 was a cultural explosion with island vibes, Afro-Caribbean excellence, and non-stop energy before a packed audience in Austin, Texas.

From the first artist on stage, the showcase pulsed with island pride with performers repping their roots with music, fashion, and raw, unfiltered artistry, a media release said. Whether it was Krisirie's smooth fusion of R&B, reggae, and jazz representing Barbados, or Kalpee delivering Trinidad and Tobago flavour with his signature style, the showcase reminded participants why Island Wave continues to be the heartbeat of Caribbean representation at SXSW, the release said.

Spearheaded by Miss Vivianna, Island Wave founder/brand and talent marketing and management, the platform lived up to its mission to uplift and empower artists from the Caribbean and African diaspora by giving them a global stage, the release said.

The lineup on March 13 featured a powerhouse of talent with each artist proudly waving the flag for their island or homeland. They included Krisirie – Barbados, Kalpee – TT, King Cruff – Jamaica, Nesta – Jamaica, XAV – Tobago, Like Browne – Guyana, Mista B – Belize, Big Zeeks – Jamaica/UK, Shaggy Fowl – Jamaica, Waivers – TT, and Ras Kwame – Ghana/UK

A major highlight was a surprise performance by UK rap legend Frisco, who lit up the stage after being called up by Big Zeeks. The crowd went wild as the two delivered an impromptu, high-energy set that brought the house down and showcased the unbreakable bond between Caribbean and UK talent, the release said.

"Fans were especially hyped for another Afrobeat twist woven into this year’s show after last year’s crossover debut. The collaboration with Ras Kwame’s Reggae Recipe LIVE! introduced an undeniable rhythmic synergy, connecting Africa and the Caribbean in a way that felt organic and electric. Ras Kwame’s hosting kept the vibes up and the message clear: this is our time, our sound, and our space," the release said.

The release said the buzz is already building around Island Wave’s next showcase – set to take place at the next SXSW UK edition.. The fusion of reggae, soca, dancehall, R&B, Afrobeat, and beyond continues to break barriers and make space for Afro-Caribbean talent to shine on global stages, the release said.