IDA names candidates for general election

Innovative Democratic Patriots PRO Kaye Trotman. -

CULTURAL ambassador Gerard Balfour and party PRO Kaye Trotman are the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) candidates for the Tobago East and West seats respectively in the April 28 general election.

The candidates were unveiled by IDA political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus during a ceremony at the IDA’s headquarters in Scarborough on March 28.