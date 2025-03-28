Headliner tipped for Chief Commander Classic

Champion trainer John O'Brien. -

JASON CLIFTON

HEADLINER is expected to be favoured for glory when racing action resumes on March 29 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. Punters will wager on a six-race card.

The feature attraction on the day will be the curtain event, which is the Chief Commander Classic, a grade-three race open to native-bred three year olds, that would travel over 1,600 metres on the turf.

This mouth-watering contest, which is sponsored by 21st Century Insurance and Re-Insurance Brokers Ltd, has attracted a quality field of eight thoroughbreds that will face starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 4.30 pm.

Of the eight runners entered in this event, champion trainer John O'Brien will saddle three runners: Bourbon Blitz; Sydney and Headliner. It's expected that Headliner will be sent off as pre-race favourite.

Also entered in this event will be Supreme Leader and Showtime that would fly the flag for the barn of trainer Johnathan Lyder. Other trainers that would saddle runners for this $38,524 purse include Jose William Samaroo with The Falcon, Tsunami that is conditioned by trainer Clyde Rambaran, and the very impressive Valiante being trained by Michael Lutchman.

Another very interesting betting contest is the penultimate race that would see two American-bred runners tackling four locally bred runners.

Post time for the six-race card is slated at 12.45 pm.