Faster drive on Hochoy Highway

Roadworks being done along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Chaguanas. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: As a resident of Chase Village, I travel along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway daily to get to work in Port of Spain and back home in the evenings. I must say that the recent addition of the extra lanes between Chaguanas and Chase Village have made a remarkable difference in traffic flow, reducing commute time and easing the frustration that has long plagued this stretch of road.

Admittedly, my patience wore thin during the overly long construction period, especially with what became the snail-pace traffic flow daily. But now that the expanded roadway is operational, I feel compelled to acknowledge the effort that went into this project. I commend the Minister of Works and Transport and his team for driving this initiative forward, which has undoubtedly made my daily commute much less stressful.

That said, I do have one concern: the newly paved surface feels a bit uneven in some areas. I hope the ministry will address this to ensure the highest quality finish.

I look forward to the start of the next phase, as I understand this expansion is supposed to continue to San Fernando.

Kudos to the government for this significant improvement. It’s a much-needed upgrade that makes my life, and I’m sure the commute of others, much easier.

>

S TONG-CHEE

via e-mail