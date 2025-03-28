Evin Lewis blazes another century, Raiders grab 5th BagoT10 win

Comfort Inn Pirate's Bay Raiders batsman Evin Lewis takes the attack to the bowlers during 2025 Dream11 BagoT10 Blast action in Shaw Park, Tobago. - Photo courtesy Tobago Cricket Association -

WEST INDIES opening batsman Evin Lewis continued his love affair with the third edition of the Dream11 BagoT10 Blast on March 27 when he blasted an unbeaten century to lead Comfort Inn Pirate’s Bay Raiders to a nine-wicket victory against reigning champions Jaggesar Group of Companies Store Bay Snorkelers in Shaw Park, Tobago.

It was Lewis’ second century in three days as the powerful left-hander also slammed 107 off 38 balls against the Snorkelers on March 25.

On this occasion, Lewis proved to be a one-man wrecking crew as his knock of 104 not out from 39 balls powered Pirate’s Bay to 128 for one as they chased down the Snorkelers’ score of 125 for three. Lewis hit 11 fours and carted away six sixes as he helped Pirate’s Bay over the line with two balls to spare with a boundary off Akshaya Persaud.

Earlier, the Snorkelers were led by a destructive 62 from 30 balls from Barbados opener Kadeem Alleyne, who recently campaigned alongside Lewis in the CPL/TKR T20 Festival with Bess Motors Marchin Patriots. Alleyne shared in a 59-run opening stand with wicket-keeper/batsman Daniel Williams who struck 36 off 15.

Shaman Hooper had an excellent spell for Pirate’s Bay with figures of two for 13 in two overs.

With the ball in hand, the Snorkelers had no answer for a rampant Lewis who single-handedly took the game away from the opposition. Lewis’ batting partners Matheus Komal and Marlon Richards made nine and six respectively.

It was Pirate Bay’s fifth straight win in the tourney, while it was a third straight loss for the Snorkelers.

Also on March 27, Best Choice Transportation Pigeon Point Skiers notched their fourth straight victory when they beat Sheppard’s Inn No Man’s Land Explorers by 47 runs. It was a fourth straight loss for the Explorers.

Pigeon Point made 118 for two, with Jesse Bootan dominating with 69 not out off 29 and Akeil Cooper adding 23.

The Explorers crawled to 71 for nine, with Nicholas Ali doing the damage for Pigeon Point with figures of three for 11.

Pigeon Point will go for a fifth win when they play Best Choice Transportation Mt Irvine Surfers on March 28.

Summarised Scores:

STORE BAY SNORKELERS – 125/3 from 10 overs (Kadeem Alleyne 62, Daniel Williams 36; Shaman Hooper 2/13) vs PIRATE’S BAY RAIDERS – 128/1 from 9.4 overs (Evin Lewis 104 not out; K Alleyne 1/24). Pirate’s Bay won by nine wickets.

PIGEON POINT SKIERS – 118/2 from 10 overs (Jesse Bootan 69 not out, Akeil Cooper 23; Imran Khan 1/4) vs No Man’s Land Explorers 71/9 from 10 overs (Clevon Kalawan 15; Nicholas Ali 3/11, Shaffique Sheppard 1/3). Pigeon Point won by 47 runs.

