Carapichaima man, 21, gunned down near cemetery

Nkosi Sinwasee. -

A 21-year-old man was gunned down on the night of March 27 near the public cemetery in Bank Village, Carapichaima.

The victim, identified as Nkosi Sinwasee of Waterloo Road, Bank Village, was found dead at the scene.

He had been seen alive just minutes earlier at his home. Sinwasee was unemployed and attended Preysal High School, where he dropped out around form two.

According to the police, around 11.40 pm on March 27, officers on mobile patrol received a report of a shooting in Bank Village.

They responded quickly and arrived to find Sinwasee’s body with gunshot wounds on the pavement near the cemetery. He was wearing three-quarter pants, a long-sleeve hoodie, and black slippers.

>

The police cordoned off the area, and additional units were called in to assist.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded and gathered evidence.

A DMO viewed and ordered that the body be removed, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.