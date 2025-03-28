Baptist faith and resilience – A ‘captain’ shepherds Laventille’s youth

Theophilus Boyce: "Take time to reconnect with the divine, to seek guidance, strength, and understanding." - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

BAVINA SOOKDEO

AS Trinidad and Tobago commemorates Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day on March 30, the legacy of resilience, faith, and perseverance is brought to life through individuals like Theophilus Boyce.

At 58, Boyce is more than just a coach, mentor, and counsellor – he is a living testament to the transformative power of faith, using his journey to uplift and inspire the youth of Laventille and beyond.

Born and raised in Laventille with eight siblings, Boyce is an active member of the Mount Nebo Spiritual Baptist Church, Upper Bowen Trace, Snake Valley, Laventille. The son of Dolton and Lutwen Boyce, he attended the St Barb’s Government School, Morvant/Laventille Secondary School, and later Malick Senior Comprehensive School.

Certified by the TT Football Association as a coach, Boyce has also completed counselling courses as part of his certification through the association. He holds coaching licences for both primary and secondary school levels.

A devoted father of 12 boys and five girls, Boyce is regarded as a "captain" in his faith –a rank he received upon baptism and answering his calling –symbolised by the sash he wears.

From an early age, Boyce’s faith was deeply rooted in the guidance of his mother who introduced him to the Spiritual Baptist faith.

“It was through her that I came into the Spiritual Baptist community, a journey that shaped my perspective on life and instilled in me a deep sense of resilience and gratitude. Faith played a significant role in my early life, serving as a source of strength, guidance, and purpose.

“Being part of this faith has given me a strong foundation, teaching me the importance of perseverance, humility, and trusting in a higher purpose. It has been a guiding force through life’s challenges, reminding me to stay grounded, push forward, and embrace every opportunity with faith and determination.”

His passion for football began in childhood, shaping his discipline and resilience. Now, as a coach and mentor in three schools in north and west Trinidad, he integrates faith into sports, instilling values of commitment, perseverance, and teamwork in his players.

“My faith is the foundation of my daily life and deeply influences the work I do as a football coach. Every morning and night, I make it a priority to pray, seeking guidance and strength not just for myself but for those I lead. Most importantly, I ensure that prayer is at the heart of my team’s journey. Before we do anything –whether it’s training, a match, or even a simple team meeting –we come together in prayer. It serves as a reminder that our talents and opportunities are blessings, and through faith, we can overcome any challenge.

"Staying humble, leading with integrity, and fostering a spirit of unity are all ways my faith shapes the way I coach and inspire those around me.”

He sees football not just as a game but as a tool for life lessons, using it to teach discipline, hard work, and the power of belief.

His work as a counsellor in three schools gives him a firsthand look at the struggles young people face today, from lack of discipline and focus, to the impact of crime and violence in Laventille. He acknowledges the challenges but remains steadfast in his mission.

“Many youths struggle with fear, anxiety, and even hopelessness, feeling as though their future is already decided for them but I remind them that they are not defined by their circumstances.”

Boyce’s role as a mentor extends beyond football. He has guided countless young athletes toward success, including a promising student who won Victor Ludorum at his school’s sports day – a major accomplishment for the youngster.

“Seeing young athletes grow, develop and achieve their goals is one of the most rewarding parts of my journey.”

Yet, for him, victories are not just about trophies.

“Winning is not just about accolades; it’s about seeing their hard work pay off and realising they are capable of achieving greatness, no matter where they come from. The success of these teams gives them a sense of pride and a belief that they can make a name for themselves, both in sports and in life.”

Asked what it means to be a Spiritual Shouter Baptist, he said, “It is to have a deep and unwavering connection with God, built on faith, devotion, and spiritual resilience. It is more than just a religious identity, it is a way of life that encourages a personal and profound relationship with the divine. Through prayer, worship, and the power of the Holy Spirit, this faith provides strength, guidance, and a sense of purpose.”

Boyce explained that being a part of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community means embracing a tradition of perseverance and spiritual awakening.

“It is about trusting in God’s plan, overcoming challenges with faith, and finding strength in moments of struggle. This connection to God is not just practised in worship but lived every day, shaping my journey and reinforcing my belief that with faith, anything is possible.”

The expressive style of Baptist worship –characterised by shouting, ringing bells, and rhythmic clapping– is often misunderstood, but to Boyce, these are sacred acts that connect him to the divine.

“They are expressions of joy, deliverance, and the presence of the Holy Spirit. In truth, these practices are deeply spiritual, representing a powerful connection to God and a form of worship that is both sacred and liberating.”

To address misconceptions, Boyce focuses on education and personal examples.

“I share the history, beliefs, and values of the faith, and I let my actions speak for me. Faith is not just about how we worship but how we live, and by living with integrity and love, I hope to correct misunderstandings and inspire greater respect for this beautiful and powerful faith.”

For Boyce, Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day is a time for deep reflection.

“It is a reminder of the sacrifices made by our ancestors who fought for the right to practise their faith in the face of oppression and adversity.

“It is a day to honour the spiritual heritage passed down through generations, a faith that has always been a source of strength, guidance, and hope in the face of adversity.”

He believes it is also a time to look forward –to ensure the faith continues to uplift individuals and communities like Laventille.

“The Spiritual Baptist faith is one of endurance, empowerment, and victory –qualities that can bring lasting change to Laventille. By offering hope, discipline and a strong support system, the faith can help individuals rise above their circumstances, build better futures, and, in turn, transform their community for the better.”

Despite progress, there is still work to be done in recognising and respecting the contributions of the Spiritual Baptist community. Boyce advocates for greater educational awareness and outreach to dispel misconceptions.

“There is still a significant amount of misunderstanding and misrepresentation surrounding the faith,” he noted.

By educating the wider public about its history and practices, he believes the faith can gain even more acceptance and appreciation.

As someone who works closely with at-risk youth, Boyce has a clear message for authorities: invest in young people.

“The key to breaking the cycle of crime and creating a better future for our youth is education and empowerment.”

He calls for greater resources in mentorship and education programmes, emphasising that with the right guidance and opportunities, Laventille’s young people can rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness.

For those who feel trapped in negative situations, Boyce offers words of encouragement.

“Where you are right now is not where you have to stay. Your current situation does not define your worth or your potential. Growth takes time, and though the journey may feel hard, remember that your future is not determined by your past.”

Asked what he thinks people should reflect on today, Boyce said, “People should take the time to reflect on several important aspects that connect us to our faith, heritage, and community. It’s a day to honour the struggles and triumphs of our ancestors, but also a chance for personal and communal growth. I believe people should reflect on spending time with God. It’s a day to draw closer to God through prayer, reflection and worship.

"Take time to reconnect with the divine, to seek guidance, strength, and understanding. As we honour our heritage, we also reflect on how God’s presence has shaped and continues to shape our lives. Through prayer and worship, we acknowledge the power of faith in overcoming challenges and how it sustains us in our journey.”

About the Spiritual Shouter Baptists

The Spiritual Shouter Baptists of TT have endured a long struggle for religious freedom. From 1917 to 1951, the Colonial government banned their worship through the Shouters Prohibition Ordinance, forcing them to practise in secrecy. Their expressive style of worship –loud singing, bell ringing, and rhythmic movements– was deemed disruptive and “barbaric” by traditional churches, leading to years of persecution by the authorities.

Despite these hardships, the Baptists remained steadfast in their faith. Change began in the 1920s and 1930s with the rise of labour leader Tubal Uriah "Buzz’ Butler, and true freedom came on March 30, 1951, due to the efforts of Grenadian-born Elton George Griffith, who fought for the repeal of the ban.

In 1996, government recognised the Baptists perseverance by granting an annual public holiday, and in 2012, the long-awaited St Barbara’s Spiritual Shouter Baptist Primary School was established.

Today, Baptists in both Trinidad and Tobago proudly celebrate their right to worship freely, honouring their faith and history with vibrant festivities.