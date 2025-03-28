ANSA Merchant Bank rebrands to ANSA Wealth Management

UNVEILED: From left, Savon Persad, managing director of ANSA Bank Ltd; A Norman Sabga, chairman of ANSA Merchant Bank Ltd; Ian R De Souza, MD of ANSA Merchant Bank Limited and Natalie Mansoor, ANSA Wealth Management Ltd's GM with the new face of ANSA Wealth Management. - Photo courtesy ANSA

Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd has announced that its wealth management services will now be provided by Ansa Wealth Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd.

A release said this strategic transformation reflects the company’s continued commitment to providing exceptional wealth management services, while adhering to revised statutory guidelines.

The announcement was made at a recent event attended by Ansa Merchant Bank’s chairman A Norman Sabga and managing director Ian R De Souza.

Joining as part of the leadership team, the release added, were Savon Persad, managing director of Ansa Bank Ltd; Natalie Mansoor, general manager, Ansa Wealth Management, and other members of the Ansa Wealth Management team.

With the rebranding and establishment of a new identity, Ansa Wealth Management Ltd is set to enhance its array of wealth management solutions while upholding the same high standards that clients have come to expect from the former wealth management services division.

The transition from an internal division within Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd to Ansa Wealth Management as a stand-alone company marks a renewed focus on holistic wealth strategies; leveraging decades of expertise to better serve clients, led by Mansoor, whose 25 years of experience in the financial sector helped to guide this process.

While this does not involve a physical move, the release said, this step forward bolsters the company’s ability to deliver world-class financial expertise from a fresh perspective.

With the support of a broader network, including retail and merchant banks as well as general and life insurance companies, Ansa Wealth Management is well-positioned to introduce thoughtful and forward-thinking enhancements to their offerings, while focusing closely on the specialised aspects of wealth management.

The new entity will offer the following specialised services:

Investment advisory and management: Tailored portfolio strategies to maximise growth while mitigating risk.

Estate and legacy planning: Comprehensive strategies to protect and transfer wealth across generations.

Retirement and tax planning: Structured solutions to optimise financial security and tax efficiency.

Philanthropy and lifestyle concierge services: A holistic approach to financial well-being beyond traditional investments.

The release said that Ansa Wealth Management remains steadfast in its mission to simplify the complexities of wealth management, offering clients a personalised approach that aligns with their aspirations.

Sabga noted that the move marked an exciting chapter in the company’s storied history – while the brand evolves, its foundation remains unchanged: an unwavering commitment to integrity, client-first strategies, and financial success.