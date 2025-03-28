2 shot dead in Diego Martin

- File photo

TWO men were shot and killed while seated in a car in Diego Martin on March 27.

The deceased men have been identified as 29-year-old Brandon Shockness of Gopaul Avenue, Diego Martin and 31-year-old Keagan Francis of Winnie Mohammed Road, Diego Martin. They were shot at Gopaul Avenue.

Both victims were taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of the St James Medical Facility, where Francis was pronounced dead at 10.04 pm and Shockness at 10.09 pm, both as a result of their injuries.

Reports say around 10.10 pm, residents called West End Police Station after hearing gunshots at Gopaul Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw a silver-coloured Nissan Tiida with bullet holes.

>

The area was cordoned off and homicide investigators, along with crime scene investigators, photographed and processed the scene. Officers collected 9-mm spent shells, one deformed projectile and one fragment.

The police towed the car the victims were in to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit for processing. The scene was processed, but no useful information was obtained.

In 2022, on the second day of the state of emergency declared to deal with the rising covid19 numbers, Shockness was one of 19 people arrested. Shockness, along with another man, was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine after police conducted a curfew enforcement exercise in Cocorite.