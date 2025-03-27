Unlocking the digital potential

A graphic showing a network of diverse digital revenue streams -

Many Caribbean businesses are intensely focused on their core product or service – the traditional way.

While admirable, in today's digital economy, relying solely on a single revenue stream is risky. We are leaving money on the table.

The International Telecommunications Union, the UN's specialised agency for digital technologies, found that businesses with diversified digital revenue streams saw an average of 15-25 per cent higher overall revenue growth.

Your brand can generate income in new ways – often requiring no additional inventory, space or staff. But most business owners don’t know what these digital revenue streams are, or how they work specifically within our Caribbean context. That's where opportunity is lost. This isn't just "extra" income, it's about building a more resilient business.

The global digital shift

Globally, brands are diversifying income in scalable ways. This is the new reality of business.

Some examples that can be relevant to the Caribbean are:

· Affiliate marketing: Earn commissions promoting other companies' products. A travel blogger could partner with regional hotels, earning a percentage of each booking.

· Digital products: Sell ebooks, templates or tools. A graphic designer could sell Caribbean-themed design templates. A web developer can sell pre-built websites on Themeforest.

· Online courses: Share your expertise. A chef could offer online classes on Caribbean cuisine.

· Brand partnerships: Collaborate for sponsored content. A fitness instructor could partner with a healthy food brand.

· Membership communities: Create exclusive content for subscribers. A business coach could offer a group coaching programme.

· Content monetisation: Earn from ads, subscriptions or donations on YouTube or podcasts.

· E-commerce: Take your physical shop online, reaching a wider market.

Many are low-effort once established and bring in US dollars – a crucial advantage, offering a buffer against currency fluctuations.

The global digital content creation market was over US$18 billion in 2022 and is growing.

Yet, in the Caribbean, we struggle. Some tools aren’t available. Others require adaptation. But difficulty is not an impossibility. We need Caribbean-specific guidance.

The high cost of single-stream dependency

In recent years, taking into account the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, has taught us that depending on a single income source is precarious.

A 2021 McKinsey study found that companies with diverse revenue streams were 53 per cent more resilient during downturns. This is about thriving, not just surviving.

Adding digital revenue streams future-proofs your business, creating buffers that:

· Provide support during slow periods.

· Enable expansion without massive costs.

· Allow growth untied to your physical presence.

It complements your core business, strengthening its foundation. Think of it as a financial safety net and a growth springboard.

Unlocking the potential: Practical steps

I’ve personally been using dozens of digital revenue streams over the last ten years and also adapting them for the Caribbean.

They work in our context. They’re accessible to anyone willing to learn – not just influencers or tech wizards.

So you understand what digital revenue streams are and why they're crucial. The next step is learning how.

I’ll share the how-to in my Digital Revenue Roadmap Workshop – a deep dive into practical strategies tailored for the Caribbean.

We'll cover over 15 revenue streams, brand deal contracts and their deliverables.

I’ve structured the workshop in a way where we go through the things that are immediately accessible to you from day one of starting your business or creating content. We then progress through to other avenues as your credibility and brand authority begin to grow.

Attendees receive:

· Replay access: Revisit the content anytime.

· Self-paced course enrollment: I am currently producing a self-paced course that provides the content from the workshop in a more streamlined way that is better suited for doing the course on your own, at your own pace.

Special offer

Use code newsday50 at checkout for 50 per cent off, bringing the cost to just US$25.

The workshop is on March 29 from 9 am to 12 pm (AST) and on March 30 from 5 pm to 9 pm (AST).

I look forward to seeing you there – and helping you create a diversified, resilient income. Let's unlock your Caribbean business's full potential, together.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify or Google podcasts.