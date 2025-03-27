Toco residents want library

Cricket commentator Stacy-Ann King, left, Nalis executive director (acting) Beverly Williams, MP for Toco/Sangre Grande Roger Monroe, Nalis chairman Neil Parsanlal and architect Stephan Homer of Chase Engineering Ltd at the public consultation on the Toco Public Library Project at the Toco Regional Complex. -

RESIDENTS of Toco and environs are looking forward to the construction and completion of the Toco Public Library, which has been on the cards of years.

This was the general consensus coming out of a public consultation held by the National Maintenance Training and Security Company (MTS) in conjunction with the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) for the Toco Public Library Project at the Toco Regional Complex on March 19, a media release said.

The public consultation was initiated by MP for Toco/Sangre Grande Roger Monroe and Nalis line minister Symon de Nobriga. The release said both men felt it was important to gather community feedback, ensure local needs are met and promote public engagement in decision-making.

The residents were addressed by Monroe; chairman of Nalis Neil Parsanlal, Nalis executive director (acting) Beverly Williams and Stephan Homer, architect from Chase Engineering Ltd.

The programme was chaired by cricket commentator Stacy-Ann King, of the 2016 ICC West Indies Women's T20 World Cup winning squad, who shared her fond memories of her life in Toco.

>

Homer detailed the concept for the multi-functional space which will serve a wide range of community needs, with designated areas for children, young adults, adults and seniors as well as spaces for performances and entrepreneurship, the release said.

Williams said the library will be more than a place for books, it will be a technology hub and abuzz with activities for people of all ages. Apart from being aesthetically pleasing, the library will feature environmental designs in keeping with the lush surroundings as project managers, MTS, the architect and Nalis are cognisant of the effects of global warming and the threat of climate change, the release said.

“In keeping with Vision 2030 of the government of the republic of Trinidad and Tobago mandate: 'Placing the environment at the centre of social and economic development,' the library’s design prioritises the use of natural materials, natural light and ventilation,” Williams said in the release.

Monroe and the project managers assured local tradesmen will be hired on the library's construction and Parsanlal said as is customary, Nalis will seek to hire appropriately qualified residents in the area and environs to work in the library when it is completed.