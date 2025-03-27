Salesman robbed at gunpoint in La Brea

SOUTH Western Division police are working to obtain CCTV footage to help solve a robbery at gunpoint that occurred on March 26 near Cindy's Parlour in the La Brea district.

The victim, a 51-year-old salesman from Pleasantville, reported that two men approached him and announced a holdup around 2.05 pm while conducting sales at the parlour at Vessigny Village. One had a gun and the other a cutlass.

The suspects threatened him and stole several items, including a black wallet valued at $150 containing his driver's permit worth $500.

The suspects also took $500 in cash, representing proceeds from Ramnarine's sales for the day, and a case of Monster energy drinks valued at $345, which was stored in the back compartment of his panel van. The two men ran towards Vessigny Beach, disappearing from view.

Officers from the South Western Division Task Force and Guapo Police Station responded and searched for the suspects. However, the officers were unable to locate them.

The gunman was 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a green coverall, a black mask covering his face with only his eyes visible and a Marvin Gay hat.

The other suspect, of African descent, is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and slim. He wore a white jersey and black three-quarter jeans and had a cutlass.

PC Ramsundarsingh is leading the investigation.