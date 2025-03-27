Moruga straightener grazed in shooting

- File photo

A Moruga straightener narrowly escaped a shooting incident with his life on March 24.

The man told police he was sitting on a makeshift seat in his garage at St Mary’s Village when a masked man approached him with what appeared to be a gun around 2.30 pm.

He was running away to a tool room under his house to hide when he heard a gunshot. He later noticed a small abrasion on his stomach.

The man refused to seek medical attention.

Police are continuing investigations.

