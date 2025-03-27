Moonilal: Candidates will be presented in good time

UNC deputy political leader and MP for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal waves to supporters at party headquarters in Chaguanas on February 14. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal said the party is not delaying the naming of its candidates for the upcoming general election.

Newsday asked on March 27, via WhatsApp messaging, whether former Snr Supt Roger Alexander had been selected to contest the Tunapuna constituency for the party.

Moonilal replied, “All candidates will be officially announced and presented in good time.”

Asked what message he thought the party's delay in naming candidates was sending to the population, he said, “There is no delay. The law requires candidates to be identified for nomination. Patience is a virtue and hurry man eat raw meat.”

Nomination day is April 4.

Concerns were raised by the public that as up to March 24, the party had only announced 22 candidates to run against the incumbent PNM which announced its full slate of 41 candidates on March 16.

Election day is April 28.