Leonce on backlash over former links to UK suspect: 'It's no big deal'

ON THE JOB: Housing Minister Adrian Leonce at his desk at the ministry in Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

HOUSING Minister Adrian Leonce said he does not understand why people are creating controversy about his business involvement with someone with an alleged criminal link in the UK.

In a statement on March 24, Leonce said he formed a company in the UK after deciding not to re-enter electoral politics. He was put in contact with someone in the UK who assisted in registering the business in September 2023.

Leonce said that in July 2024, he was informed that the person who registered the business in the UK and was a director, was under criminal investigation. He claimed telling that person to terminate the company immediately. He said the company was terminated on July 17, 2024.

In his statement, Leonce said, "For the record, I categorically deny any involvement whatsoever in any illegal activity, either directly or indirectly. I have no affiliation with the individual other than this (the company) and know nothing of his business dealings or other activities."

In an interview with Newsday on March 26, Leonce said he did not think the issue would have affected his work as then Minister in the Ministry of Housing (at the time the company was formed and later de-listed) or would have any effect on his current portfolio as Housing Minister.

“Quite frankly, I don’t understand why people think it’s such a big deal. If I felt it was a big deal and would have created some level of embarrassment, I would have pulled away a long time ago.

“I have given a statement that I think was quite clear, with some facts. There’s nothing to be hidden or ashamed of. In my view, I did nothing wrong and so to indicate and say that based on information coming out would have resulted in me having some kind of adverse impact or something like that, I don’t see it being relevant at all.”

Asked if the realisation that he was in partnership with someone who is under criminal investigation was part of the reason he decided to not go up for MP for Laventille East/Morvant in general election, he said, “That could not be the reason because then I wouldn’t be serving now. If that had any grounds in it, I wouldn’t be serving now.

“I am very focused on my community and my people. I am very focused on ensuring they get the best representation and opportunities. I am not distracted by little things.”

Leonce said he did not think the issue being raised on the eve of a general election would have an impact on the PNM’s chances of winning.

“I believe people are deliberately trying to create a specific type of narrative. I think the citizens know narratives are formed when an election is called. I think our culture is accustomed to that. I’m quite focused on the job I have to do and I’m not phased by some of the comments by people."

Earlier on March 26, after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between East Port of Spain (EPoS) Development Company Limited and Nu Wave Automotive Limited, in El Socorro, Leonce was asked how he felt about the criticisms that followed revelations of his business links with a UK suspect.

“A lot of people formed their own opinions. I try my best not to go into certain things, as there may be some court matters, so I want to limit (what I say). I wanted to put some facts out there and if you look at the facts, you realise the criticism is based on what other people want to craft.

"I don’t want to go into too much depths of what others want to craft and why they want to craft their own story. The issue being raised at this time is people trying to get attention.

“There’s an African proverb that says, ‘Lions don’t turn their heads to small dogs barking.' We cannot be distracted, we are a focused party, we are a focused government and we continue to do the work for the people of TT.”

There have been calls for Leonce to clarify if he had registered this UK business interest with the Integrity Commission as is required by law.

To this, Leonce said, "If I start a company registration and in less than six months I close the company down, if that is something wrong, well then I’m guilty. But if that is not something wrong, well then that’s the facts. But the facts were laid, less than six months, the company never had a bank account or anything like that. If Integrity (Commission) wants me to write down that I started to form a company and the company was closed down, that’s fine.”

Asked what steps he was taking to ensure transparency, he said he has been transparent in his statement issued on March 24.

“I came out and I gave the facts. I think I’ve been very transparent, I’m speaking with the media, I’m being questioned, I’m open.”

“I have children, I want them to be proud of me. I have family, I have friends, I have in my religious circles. I’m as transparent as I can be.”

He told Newsday he could not give a definitive answer on whether he would be able to serve as Housing Minister if the PNM wins the election, given that he is not returning to representative politics.

“I am always willing to serve. I cannot answer that in a definitive way at this point in time, as I still have my personal issues to deal with.

“I was really humbled when Prime Minister Young asked me to serve until the election and I want to make him proud, make my constituents proud, and I want to feel that I contributed significantly as a minister. I’m putting my best foot forward and I’m confident I could make a difference at this point in time.”

