Lalla: Reasonable citizens will support Young

Former UNC member and attorney Larry Lalla, SC. - File Photo

FORMER UNC member and attorney Larry Lalla, SC, says all reasonable citizens will be supporting Prime Minister Stuart Young as he engaged in bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jamaica on March 26.

Lalla expressed this view in a Facebook post on March 26.

A statement by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Young and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne left for Jamaica earlier in the day.

Lalla said for the love of Trinidad and Tobago, it is important to separate sense from nonsense.

"It is interesting that with all the propaganda (talks of sanctions, visa revocation etc) that has been spread about PM Stuart Young and his negotiations on the Dragon Gas project, today he heads for Jamaica to engage in bilateral talks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at Rubio’s invitation."

Lalla said, "The PM has to be commended for the role he has played so far on this project and the manner in which he has handled the, no doubt, delicate negotiations that have taken place."

He added, "All reasonable-minded citizens would wish him a successful meeting today in Jamaica"

Lalla resigned from the UNC in February, expressing his disappointment with the direction the party was going under incumbent leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

On three different occasions, in 2015, 2020 and 2024 he was part of slates which contested UNC internal elections and which were all defeated by slates of incumbent UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Lalla is among several people to resign from the UNC in recent days.

At the launch of the UNC's general election campaign at Naparima College, San Fernando on March 24, Persad-Bissessar remained unfazed by those resignations or about other party members who may be upset if they were not chosen for certain roles.

She said she has always remained loyal to the UNC regardless of her political circumstances. Persad-Bissessar remained confident of a UNC victory at the polls on April 28.