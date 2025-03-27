Judiciary: Inaccurate social media posts about San Fernando court case

THE Judiciary has issued a statement correcting what it described as inaccurate social media posts about recent court proceedings before a judge at the San Fernando District Court.

A media statement from the Judiciary on March 27 said it took notes of the false and misleading reports.

The Judiciary said it reviewed its digital recording, which is the official verbatim record of court proceedings, and has found that the post was an inaccurate account.

The post is titled – Scandal in the Courtroom: Judge’s Connection to Crime Boss Sparks National Outcry.

“The Judiciary’s record shows that the district court judge disclosed the proximity of his home and frequent visits to a plaza where a restaurant and supermarket are located,” the statement said.

“None of these establishments are owned or managed by the defendant. There was no objection to the district court judge continuing the case.”

The statement said the defendant was charged solely for excess ammunition possession in violation of his firearm user's licence (FUL), specifically 16 rounds over the allowed limit of 9 mm and 37 rounds over the permitted limit of 12-gauge.

The statement did not name the defendant or the judge. It said the defendant was not charged with the illegal possession of guns. It clarified that the defendant is an FUL holder, and the police consented to the return of the FUL.

The excess ammunition was forfeited by the state.

It added that the defendant was placed on a bond in the sum of $50,000 to keep the peace for two years under Section 71(1)(b) of the Summary Courts Act.

The Judiciary urged the public to seek accurate information from official sources and avoid drawing conclusions based on unverified sources.

Posts circulating on social media since March 21 named the judge and defendant purportedly involved in the “scandal” at the hearing.

The post referred to the person before the court as a business owner and a “prominent figure in the underworld.”

The post was also critical of the leniency of the sentence, highlighting a flawed justice system.

The post ended: “Outrage is now brewing across law enforcement and judicial circles alike, with growing calls for accountability, transparency, and answers. Will this apparent miscarriage of justice trigger reform — or fade into history as another glaring example of a flawed system?”