Internship programme launched for East Port of Spain residents

Housing Minister Adrian Leonce and Nu Wave Automotive Ltd CEO Michael Sealey at the launch of the East Port of Spain Development Company UpSkill Me internship programme at Nu Wave in El Socorro on March 26. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

EAST Port of Spain Development Company (EPOS) launched its UpSkill Me internship programme at Nu Wave Automotive Ltd in El Socorro on March 26 as part of its I am East Port of Spain campaign.

EPOS has partnered with National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) to train people between the ages 18-35 in a variety of programmes ranging from audio production to automotive repairs and maintenance.

After their training, EPOS places the graduates in internships with private companies with which it has signed a memorandum of understanding.

Nu Wave is the first company to sign a MoU with EPOS.

Under the terms of the MoU, the programme will provide paid training and real-world work experience to five graduates from the Automotive Services Programme who were selected based on their outstanding performance.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce hopes EPOS’s partnership with Nu Wave is the first of many collaborations with the private sector.

He noted the collaborations will help transform the communities in East Port of Spain and provide a higher standard of living and better quality of life for the people in those communities.

He said Nu Wave has set the example for the private sector.

“This demonstrates a business that is invested in the community. They are not just building talent, but legacies, loyal customers and profits. So take that example.

“I challenge more companies to step forward, open your doors and build talent and capacity for our population. Partner with us in the mission of transformation. Because when EPOS rises, all of TT rises.”

Leonce urged the private sector to ignore politics and get onboard with the initiative and set the standard for corporate social responsibility.

“Let this partnership serve as an example. Instead of asking why Nu Wave and what is their connection, ask yourself how you too can get involved.”

The interns trained for several months and covered modules including safety, communication and tools, braking systems, suspension and steering systems, electrical fundamentals, periodic maintenance and scan tools.

Leonce warned the interns they will have to be dedicated if they are to reap the benefits of the opportunity.

“This is your moment! The road ahead will demand work, hard work, discipline and resilience.”

He added everyone is confident, though, in their ability to succeed and become a beacon for their community.

“We know you will seize this opportunity to shine, take full advantage of this experience, learn from your mentors, refine your craft and when your time is done here, carry your skills forward with pride.

“Search out advanced courses, excel and become the best in the industry. In all that you do, know that you are not just building a career, you are shaping the future of your community.”

Ava Solomon, social investment officer at EPOS, told Newsday the programme not only aims to empower people, but, through mentorship, expose them to the soft skills required for a successful career .

She explained, for example, some first-time workers find difficulty in navigating the boundaries of friendship when their friend is also their superior.

“It’s also about teaching them things like that. How to manage and navigate friendships in the workplace, and knowing the difference between friendships and workships.”

Roquasha Solomon, the lone female intern assigned to Nu Wave, thanked all the stakeholders for the opportunity as she encouraged other people, and women in particular, to sign up for the programme.

“We can say without a doubt that this is a programme we would highly recommend to anyone, particularly young women who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty and pursue a career in a hands-on trade like this one.

“The skills we gained are valuable and empowering and the experience has made me even more confident in my abilities and my future career path.”