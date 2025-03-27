How to check your voter registration status

The Elections and Boundaries Commission's head office on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

WITH the April 28 general election date fast approaching, ensuring you are registered to vote is crucial.

Voter registration is facilitated by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC). Only registered voters will be allowed to cast their ballots on election day.

If you have previously received a national identification card, you are already registered to vote. However, it is important to verify your registration details.

To check your voter registration status, visit the EBC’s official website at https://ebctt.com/electoral-process/registration-look-up/.

You will need to enter your first and last name, as stated on your national identification card, and the month and year of birth, to search the database.

If you are registered, the website will display the following information:

- Your full name

- The street address associated with your registration

- Your parliamentary and municipal districts

- Your assigned polling division and polling station.

The website will also list your designated polling station for the 2025 general election.

This is the location you must visit on election day to cast your vote. Some polling division have multiple voting stations, with EBC polling staff guiding voters to the correct area on election day.

If you are not registered or your information is inaccurate, the deadline for correcting that information is March 28.

