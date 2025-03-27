Holy Cross, Five Rivers cop east zone basketball crowns

Holy Cross College's under-15 basketball team, 2025 east zone winners. - Photos courtesy TT Schools Basketball Association

HOLY Cross College and Five Rivers Secondary lifted the respective boys’ under-15 and girls’ open titles when action in the east zone of the TT Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) continued at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena on March 25 and 26.

In the under-15 boys’ final on March 26, Holy Cross’ 14-year-old standout player N’kobie Ince gave a glimpse of his talent again as he scored 22 points to lead his school to the title as they defeated San Juan South Secondary 52-30. Kai John chipped in with nine points for Holy Cross, with Tyrese Singh leading San Juan with 16 points as they just came up short.

In the third place playoff in the boys’ under-15 division, Hillview College’s Joshua Fontenelle lit up the Maloney arena as he drained an impressive 51 points to help his team to a 75-58 win over Trinity College East as they secured the bronze medal.

On March 25, Five Rivers got the better of Bishop Anstey High School East in their three-game series in the girls’ open division when they clinched the decider 34-22. Five Rivers led 22-10 at halftime and held their nerve to secure the win. Akeira Charles led the Five Rivers surge with a 20-point performance.

In the boys’ under-20 semis on March 25, Trinity and Holy Cross advanced to the final after getting slender victories.

Trailing Hillview by a 30-23 margin at the half in their semi, Trinity rallied behind a 20-point effort from Josiah Andrew as they came back to get a 62-60 victory. Alexie Alexis scored 15 points for Trinity, with Sage Robinson getting 12 points.

Samuel Edwards led Hillview with 19 points, with Isaiah Bourne scoring 17 points.

In the other semi, Holy Cross maintained their hopes of sweeping all the zonal titles as they squeezed into the March 28 under-20 final with a 53-51 win over San Juan. Holy Cross led 28-19 at the half, and although San Juan fought back admirably, Jervais Caracciolo (24 points) helped the former team hold on and punch their ticket to the final. Ince added 15 points for Holy Cross.

Nathan Bobb led San Juan with 19 points, with Shem Weekes scoring 13.

The boys’ under-17 final will be held in Maloney on March 27, with defending national champions Holy Cross tackling Trinity.