Hold PNM accountable for failures

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The People’s National Movement (PNM) has governed this nation for far too long with incompetence, arrogance, and blatant disregard for the well-being of citizens. Its failures are widespread, spanning economic mismanagement, rising crime, inadequate healthcare, and a crumbling education system.

Despite numerous opportunities to lead with integrity and responsibility, it continues to neglect its duty to the people, choosing instead to engage in political games while citizens suffer.

One of the most glaring examples of this government’s failure is its inability to regulate PH taxis, putting the safety of women across the country at serious risk.

MP Ravi Ratiram of the United National Congress (UNC) recently slammed the government’s inaction on this issue, highlighting the dangers women face daily due to the PNM government’s refusal to implement proper regulations.

This is not a new problem. The government has been making empty promises since at least 2022, yet attacks on women using PH taxis continue to rise. How many more women must be assaulted, abducted, or even killed before the government takes action?

>

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has utterly failed in his responsibilities. If the PNM government truly cared about women’s safety, it would have addressed this crisis years ago. Instead, it has chosen political grandstanding over meaningful action. Its hypocrisy knows no bounds. While it makes lofty speeches about women’s rights, its inaction speaks louder than words.

Ratiram and the UNC have repeatedly called for urgent reform to ensure safe public transportation, yet their proposals have fallen on deaf ears. The opposition has put forward solutions such as implementing a mandatory registration system for PH taxis, GPS tracking, and a public database of registered drivers.

These measures could significantly reduce the risks faced by commuters, particularly women. Yet, the government has ignored these recommendations, demonstrating once again that the PNM is unfit to govern.

The failures of this government extend beyond transport safety. Our nation is in crisis. Crime is rampant, the economy is faltering, healthcare is in shambles, and corruption is at an all-time high.

The PNM government has had nearly a decade to improve the lives of citizens, yet things have only worsened under its watch. It is time to destroy the PNM's stranglehold on power and put the party in its place once and for all.

The citizens of TT deserve better. We deserve a government that prioritises the safety and well-being of its people, not one that makes empty promises while failing at every turn. The time for change is now. The PNM must be held accountable for its negligence, and the people must demand better governance.

We must support leaders who will take decisive action to protect our citizens and improve our country. The UNC has consistently presented viable solutions, and it is time we give them the opportunity to lead.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima

>