Elections: Frequently asked questions

In this file photo, a person casts his vote at the voting booth in EBC's mock voting process in Tobago. - File photo

Who is eligible to vote in an election?

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, aged 18 years and above, who have been residents of the constituency for at least two months prior to the qualifying date.

Who else, in addition to TT citizens, can vote in an election?

Non-nationals of TT who are citizens of a Commonwealth nation but have resided in TT for at least one year prior to the qualifying date and have lived in the constituency for at least two months prior to the qualifying date are also eligible to vote.

Who is ineligible to vote?

>

Persons who fall under the following categories are considered ineligible to vote and may have their name removed from the list of electors. These are:

- A person who is considered mentally ill as defined in the Mental Health Act.

- A person who has been sentenced to death by a court within the Commonwealth or is serving a prison sentence that exceeds 12 months by such a court.

- A person who has been disqualified from registering to vote due to being found guilty of committing an offence related to elections.

- A person who ceases to be a Commonwealth citizen.

How do I register to vote?

For more information on registering to vote in the 2025 general election, read more here.

What ID(s) are required to vote?

You will be allowed to vote once you present a valid ID card to the polling officers, provided that your name is on the voter’s list.

>

Can I vote without an ID card?

You can vote without an ID card once your name is on the voter’s list. Thereafter, the Unit Register must be checked to locate your registration records. Once the records have been found, a comparison of the photo on your record will be used to verify your identity. Once you have been positively identified, you will be required to complete an affirmation (Form No. 53 – Oath of Elector without Identification Card). This information will be recorded on the poll card and in the polling station diaries.

What is the role of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) in elections?

The Elections and Boundaries Commission is the official body mandated to register voters and oversee the conduct of all elections in TT. The EBC is also responsible for reviewing and reporting on the boundaries and numbers of electoral districts for elections and for submitting these reports to the relevant authorities.

What is the qualifying date?

The qualifying date is the ninth day after the beginning of electoral registration.

Where do I vote?

Voting takes place on election day at a designated polling station in your constituency. To check your voter status and find your polling station, read more here.

How do disabled people vote?

>

Under the law, reasonable accommodations must be made to facilitate the registration and voting process for disabled people in elections.

For instance, individuals who are unable to sign their name while registering can use a thumbprint or another finger in place of a signature. They can also opt to have a relative/assistant of their choosing sign on their behalf.

On election day, voters with physical impairments may use a voting template provided at the polling station to cast their ballot. They may also choose a companion to accompany and assist them while voting.

At the polling station, voters who are blind or visually impaired have to join a special line – the red line – along with their companion (if accompanied by one), so that polling officers can provide the required assistance to facilitate their voting experience.

For more information on voting, visit the EBC website at https://ebctt.com.