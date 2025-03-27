Critical fund expands conservation efforts in Caribbean

The Imperial Amazon Parrot (Amazona imperialis), also known as the sisserou, is a critically-endangered species found only on the Commonwealth of Dominica. -

THE Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) is expanding its conservation efforts in the Caribbean by adding 11 Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs) to its portfolio.

With these additions, the total number of KBAs eligible for CEPF investment will reach 43. The current CEPF programme in the Caribbean Islands Biodiversity Hotspot was launched in August 2021 and will continue through June 2027, said a media release.

KBAs are essential sites for global biodiversity conservation, identified for their importance in preserving threatened species, ecosystems, and ecological processes.

The newly-added KBAs are spread across five Caribbean countries and are home to several rare and endangered species, many of which are found nowhere else on Earth. While ten of the new KBAs are in countries where CEPF has already been active, the new addition in Dominica marks the start of CEPF’s involvement in that country under the current investment, the release said.

The 11 additional KBAs include Graham’s Harbour National Park in The Bahamas, Morne Diablotin National Park KBA in Dominica, Monumento Natural Las Caobas, Reserva Biológica Loma Charco Azul, Parque Nacional Sierra de Neyba, and Parque Nacional Sierra Martín García in the Dominican Republic, Negril and surroundings KBA in Jamaica, Iyanola and Grande Anse, Esperance, and Fond D’Or KBA in St Lucia and Colonaire Forest Reserve, Dalaway (Buccament Watershed), and Richmond Forest Reserve in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

To date, CEPF has supported 44 projects, benefiting species and ecosystems across 23 KBAs in Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines, the release said.

These initiatives are contributing to the improvement of protected area management, the enhancement of landscape connectivity, the conservation of species, the strengthening of enabling conditions for biodiversity protection, and the capacity-building of civil society organisations (CSOs). With the addition of the 11 new KBAs, CEPF is poised to increase its impact in the region.

CEPF Caribbean grant director Daniel Rothberg said in the release, “We are excited about the contribution CEPF is making to conservation in the Caribbean Islands Biodiversity Hotspot, and this expansion strengthens our support to the region.

“These additional funds will allow us to have a greater impact through support for on-the-ground action by civil society, from habitat restoration and species protection to climate resilience initiatives, ensuring more effective conservation efforts. Additionally, they will help foster stronger collaboration among conservation groups, building robust regional networks.”

The Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (Canari) said the increased investment will boost protection for the region's ecosystems.

Nicole Brown, the CEPF Caribbean region implementation team manager at Canari said in the release, “As Caribbean biodiversity faces increasing threats from habitat destruction, climate change, and human activities, this expanded investment will help ensure the long-term restoration and protection of our region’s unique ecosystems.

“We are pleased that Canari can continue to play its intermediary and support role for the CEPF Caribbean Islands investment.”