A guide to first-time voter registration

VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: Finger stained in red ink from voting. - File photo

ON April 28, polling stations around Trinidad and Tobago will open to allow citizens to exercise their civil right to vote in the 2025 general election.

In order to cast their ballots, first-time voters in the 2025 general election must register by March 28.

Here’s what you need to know about the registration process and what documents are required.

Who is eligible to vote

Anyone who has turned 18 and has never registered for a national identification (ID) card must complete the registration process to be eligible to vote. There is no requirement to make an appointment to register or to bring in an application form. First-time registration is free.

>

What documents are required

People born in TT require their original computerised birth certificate and a copy to register. Handwritten birth certificates are not accepted.

If your name is misspelt or differs from other legal documents, an affidavit is required. A registered deed poll is required for people who have changed their name. Married women who want to take their husband’s name must present an original marriage certificate and a copy.

Citizens born outside of TT, an original birth certificate and a copy, a certified English translation if necessary, and a valid TT or foreign passport with an official citizenship stamp are required.

Adopted citizens require a certified copy of the Adopted Children’s Register entry and a document from the Adoption Board confirming their citizenship.

Naturalised citizens or those with resident status require their original birth certificate and a copy, a certificate of naturalisation, a certificate of registration or valid passport with an official residence or citizenship stamp.

Proof of address needed

As of January 20, 2025, all applicants are required to provide proof of address for voter registration. Acceptable documents include a recent utility bill (dated within three months). If the bill is not in your name, you must provide a letter of authorisation from the homeowner, along with a copy of their ID.

About the registration process

>

Application for registration takes place at the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) registration area office in their residential area.

Once eligible, the registering officer will record the necessary information on a legal form before allowing the registrant to review the contents for accuracy.

Your name will be assigned to a polling division, which is identified with a four-digit number assigned by the EBC. Registration is considered complete when a person is photographed and given an Acknowledgement of Application for Registration, which is required to be returned when the resulting identification card is delivered. Once the information provided is verified, the data is sent to the EBC database at its head office where the ID card is produced.

In response to a query from Newsday, a communications officer at the EBC said, “On the close of business on March 28, no further registration related matters will be effected, and EBC will compile the Revised List of Electors.

“However, in accordance with Registration Rule 63(3), an objection to the registration of a person whose name appears for the first time on a revised list shall be made not later than April 15, 2025.”

For more detailed information on voter registration, visit the EBC website at https://ebctt.com.

To find your nearest registration office, visit the EBC website at https://ebctt.com/contactus/offices/.