Yorke: Warriors need support to reach World Cup

TT players celebrate after qualifying for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup following their win against Cuba, on March 25, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. TT won the second-leg match 4-0. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

GREAT expectations require an equal measure of investment.

Having led the Soca Warriors to 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup qualification courtesy a 4-0 victory over ten-man Cuba in the second leg of a two-match playoff on March 25, Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dwight Yorke now shifts focus to the region’s second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, which resume with a home fixture against St Kitts and Nevis on June 6.

Yorke expressed elation with his team’s dominant display across two legs against the Cubans, and praised their grit and tenacity, both on and off the ball, which helped him achieve his first major task at the helm – Gold Cup qualification. TT progressed 6-1 on aggregate.

Yorke has now shifted focus on the June 6 and 10 (versus Costa Rica) World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Asked in the post-match media conference what he believes is needed for the team to continue producing match-winning performances, Yorke said the squad needs all the support they can get.

Qualifying for the most prestigious tournament in the world comes with a hefty price, Yorke said, and if TT really wants it, it comes at a high cost. Not only through financial investment but ensuring players are well-prepared and properly equipped to achieve the feat.

“I’m sure we could do with some support from the private sector and I know the government plays a part. That support is crucial for our preparation in getting there.”

Not less than 24 hours later, the TT Football Association received a $3 million boost from the National Gas Company to assist the World Cup campaign.The World Cup will be hosted in the Concacaf region with USA, Canada and Mexico as joint hosts.

“There’s a lot of things behind the closed door that can improve. But my job is to make sure the players are well-kept, well prepared and ready for battle. I don’t want to get into the administration part of it, but certainly, from that point, it would be a huge, welcomed boost to the camp.

“So we can then get the players prepared correctly, because it’s a high expectation of my players, the country, and the demands of us trying to qualify for the World Cup. Equally, you have to match the expectation. And that’s all we ask, to give that opportunity to my players so then we can prepare correctly and thoroughly and make sure we give ourselves the best possible chance to qualify.”

Yorke said he expects to get a couple of friendlies in ahead of the St Kitts and Costa Rica tests.

Four days after the Costa Rica tie, TT begin their Gold Cup campaign alongside 15 other nations: Haiti, El Salvador, Curacao, Panama, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Suriname, Jamaica, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, Canada and the US.

The final groups have not yet been confirmed.

On his team’s performance against Cuba, which saw them clinch a 2-1 away win in Santiago on March 21, followed up by the 4-0 beating, Yorke was pleased.

Two goals from Isaiah Lee in the first half and one each from skipper Kevin Molino and second-half substitute Nathaniel James affirmed victory, Gold Cup qualification and a Denzil Smith clean sheet.

However, a red card to Cuban midfielder Romario Torres in the third minute was pivotal in assisting TT.

“I’m very happy with the outcome of the game. We went out to win relatively comfortable, obviously the sending off had a part to play in it. I like the team, how we approached the game. We talked about being aggressive and staying on the front foot and trying to extend the lead rather than trying to protect it.

“That’s something we were very mindful of, but we were also mindful of Cuba trying to cause some problems early in the game, and they were going to come out on the front foot. To see those initial threats off, which is something we improved on after conceding within five minutes of the last game, that was something we wanted to eradicate from the game, and to achieve that, it was a good first step forward.”

Inspiring performances from front men Lee, Tyrese Spicer, Real Gill and Isaiah Garcia spurred TT on, and brazen defensive displays from Alvin Jones, Josiah Trimmingham and Darnell Hosepdales also made the going tougher for the ten-man visitors.

Gill, James, and midfielders Ajani Fortune, Dantaye Gilbert and Kaihim Thomas were all second-half substitutes who did not drop the ball when they were brought on.

On his tactical adjustments, Yorke said he knew Cuba were coming to attack, in an attempt to usurp their first-round result.

“They were trying to push us back as much as possible to try and score an early goal to turn the tie around – and we were very aware of that. We felt that if we became resilient and hard to beat, these players (Cuba) become very desperate. We managed to see that off. When a team goes down to ten men, we tend to make the pitch really big, that way you can use the extra man and make the opposition run around.

“But my team are a work in progress, we’re not going to be perfect. Some of these players…it’s only been ten days (we're together). I’ve met some of them for the first time and having to integrate them into the squad, it takes some (time). We are improving and continue to build. We’re going to get better as we progress.

“For now, I think you can give the players a little bit of respite. Enjoy this moment because it is a major tournament. We want to be among the best teams in North America. We know what the World Cup presents and we want to qualify for that going forward.”