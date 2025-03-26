WASA warns against fraudulent bill notice

- File photo

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) strongly condemns a fraudulent notice circulating, which falsely claims to be an official communication from the authority regarding overdue water bill payments.

"WASA strongly condemns this malicious act, which is clearly intended to deceive and exploit our valued customers," the release reads.

In a media release sent on March 26, the authority's communication department urged its customers to only engage with the authority through its official channels of communication.

The statement says the fraudulent message, which instructs customers to make payments via a suspicious link, is not authorised by WASA and stresses the authority does not engage in such "unprofessional or coercive behaviour."

"We urge the public to treat this communication with extreme caution and refrain from clicking on any embedded links or providing personal information."

>

WASA advises it communicates with customers through formal letters, emails from verified WASA domains and authorised SMS messages.

Legitimate payments, it says, can be made via the official website (www.wasa.gov.tt), the customer portal, designated bank institutions, Western Union, approved payment kiosks, or any of WASA's nine customer service centres.

It says queries can be directed to WASA’s Customer Contact Centre or through established social media platforms and encourages customers to stay vigilant and always confirm the authenticity of any WASA communication.

"WASA remains committed to transparency, integrity, and proper customer engagement."