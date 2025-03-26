UNC has named 22 general election candidates so far

Part of the crowd inside Naparima College for the UNC's general election campaign launch on the evening of March 24. - Photo by Innis Francis

MAYARO MP Rushton Paray and Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne have to wait to see if they are elected to stand for re-election on April 28.

They were not among the candidates announced at the presentation of the UNC’s general election candidates at Naparima College, San Fernando on March 24.

Incumbent UNC MPs Dr Roodal Moonilal, Michelle Benjamin and Khadijah Ameen will stand for re-election in Oropouche East, Moruga/Tableland and St Augustine respectively.

The UNC now has 22 candidates in the election.

UNC MPs Paray, Haynes-Alleyne, Dinesh Rambally, Dr Rai Ragbir and Rodney Charles have all publicly questioned the ability of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Charles is not standing for re-election.

Rambally and Ragbir withdrew as nominees for Chaguanas West and Cumuto/Manzanilla in protest of the direction of the party.

Ragbir subsequently resigned from the UNC.

Other notable resignations from the party include attorney Larry Lalla,SC, and the entire UNC Diego Martin/North East executive.

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she has always remained loyal to her party no matter what happened to her.

She has dismissed the resignations of people from the party and described them as childish.

Persad-Bissessar remained unfazed by resignations from the party and confident of victory on April 28. She hinted at some surprise candidates to come.