TTFA gets $3m NGC boost for Soca Warriors' World Cup campaign

NGC acting president Edmund Subryan, left, and NGC chairman Dr Joseph Ishmael Khan, right, present a $3 million cheque to TTFA president Kieron Edwards at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on March 25. - Photo courtesy TTFA

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has received a boost amid the Soca Warriors' Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, as the National Gas Company (NGC) has committed $3 million to the local football body for a two-year period.

The sponsorship arrangement, which was initiated on March 25 during the Soca Warriors' 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary playoff against Cuba at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, will cover 2025 and 2026.

A March 26 TTFA release said the cheque handover from NGC acting president Edmund Subryan and chairman Dr Joseph Ishmael Khan provided “a fitting context for a partnership that is ultimately aimed at resourcing and strengthening the national football team.”

With its sponsorship, the TTFA said the NGC is committing to the: support of TT’s World Cup campaign; funding of player preparation, international training camps, friendly matches and specialised coaching; support of the men’s national team’s local training camps, including the provision of world-class facilities, technical staff and match simulations; support of team logistics to compete successfully in qualifiers and tournaments; development of players who embody national pride and inspire communities; energising the TT Premier Football League and the creation of avenues for community engagement through the TTPFL and the fostering social unity and youth empowerment.

Khan said NGC wanted to play its part in helping the team realise a World Cup dream.

>

“Sport is one of the longstanding pillars of NGC’s extensive corporate social responsibility programme because of the clear value it adds to society,” Khan said. “Football is one of those sports that impassion our people and we hold fast to hopes of returning to compete at the World Cup.

“We at NGC have seen a role for us as a national company to invest in the pursuit of that national dream by helping to fund and facilitate the necessary groundwork that will get us there.”

In Couva on March 25, coach Dwight Yorke’s Soca Warriors team blanked Cuba 4-0 in the second leg of their playoff tie to book their spot in the Gold Cup with a 6-1 aggregate victory.

TT will resume their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup when they host St Kitts and Nevis on June 6. Four days later, TT will face a tricky encounter when they play group B favourites Cuba away from home.