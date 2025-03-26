Police end Malabar’s unbeaten run in TTPFL tier two

Police FC players Joevin Jones, right, and Kareem Freitas celebrate a goal versus Caledonia AIA in the TT Premier Football League on January 26. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier two, group one leaders Malabar Youngstars (16 points) were dealt their first loss of the season on March 22 when they were beaten 4-1 by Police at the St James Police Barracks.

Malabar, the reigning Eastern Football Association champs, saw their lead atop group one being cut to two points as the second-placed UTT won their game.

In St James, Malabar had their problems with the lawmen as Police jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead courtesy goals in the 11th minute from Clint Hospedales and in the 19th minute from lanky striker Jameel Perry. Sylvon Sylvan and Akil Thomas added goals in the second half as Police cruised to the win.

Police (13 points) consolidated third spot in the 11-team group.

At the Ancil Elcock Ground in Caroni, UTT (14 points) were playing their first game since striker Jerry Morris was killed in a police-involved shooting on March 19.

>

Playing the reigning TTPFL tier two champions Harlem Strikers, UTT appeared to be heading to a share of the spoils but Malachi Hazel scored in second-half stoppage-time to give the latter team a 1-0 victory.

Also in group one, Queen’s Park Cricket Club (13 points) consolidated fourth spot when they blanked Tobago’s Bethel United 3-0 at Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar.

Former Fatima College standout Joshua Mason opened the scoring in the 19th minute, with playmaker Sead De Silva converting a 21st-minute penalty to make it 2-0. Former Defence Force ace Josimar Belgrave completed the scoring with an item in the 88th minute.

In group two, runaway leaders Defence Force (22 points) dropped their first points of the campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Hall United in Macqueripe. Kyron Williams gave Union Hall the lead in the ninth minute, with Defence Force grabbing the equaliser in the 20th minute through Josiah Superville.

At Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua, AIA Eagles (ten points) got their second victory in group two when they came from a goal down to defeat Club Sando (six points) 2-1. Keanu Morean gave Sando a 13th-minute lead, but Randy Britto tied the scores just four minutes later.

Eagles got a dramatic winner, with Janari Villafana scoring the decisive goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage-time.

In Westmoorings, Petit Valley/Diego Martin United moved from the bottom of the table when they blanked Evolution FC 2-0 with goals from Jaden Bobb and Micah Lewis.

At the Matura recreation ground on March 22, the game between Matura ReUnited (eight points) and San Fernando Giants (nine points) was abandoned in the 70th minute after a spectator invaded the field of play. The league’s disciplinary committee was expected to meet on the Matura game on March 25.