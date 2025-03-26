Patriotic Front names Tobago candidates; Panday says party feeling the love

Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday, centre, with the party's Tobago West candidate Aretha Clarke, left, and Tobago East candidate Wade Caruth, at the party's Scarborough office on March 26. - Photo by Kinnesha George

WADE Caruth and Aretha Clarke have been named as the two candidates to contest the Tobago East and the West seats in the April 28 general election for the Patriotic Front (PF).

The two were announced on March 26 by Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday, at a media conference at its Scarborough office.

An optimistic Panday, one of the daughters of the late former prime minister Basdeo Panday, is confident of taking the two Tobago seats.

“You don’t enter a fight to lose, you enter a fight to win. We are entering an election to win; we intend to win. We will win.

"Whatever the outcome, because we would do our best, I want the people of Tobago to know we are going nowhere, you will see us. Before the elections, after the elections, other elections – we are not going anywhere. We want to extend our Patriotic family, and the people of Tobago are our family.”

She said she along with her candidates have been on the ground, having been in several walkabouts, the most recent she said was held in Scarborough on March 25. This she described as “extremely successful.”

“The people of Tobago are our family. Yesterday showed that and I am so humbled and grateful and there is still a lot of love for my dad, so it was an emotional time for me. The sentiments were extreme. There is a sentiment of love that is very, very strong here in Tobago.”

She said, as a result, with the party contesting the two Tobago seats, it should not be announced from Trinidad.

“We wanted to start on the right footing. They would be representing Tobago, they would be canvassing in Tobago, and when they win their seats, they will be expected to be working on the ground in Tobago. In order to be considered a national party, you must fight Tobago because we are Trinidad and Tobago. We are one country, one nation with one future, and therefore we should pay the Tobagonian the respect that they deserve.”

The Tobago West candidate, Aretha Clarke, was born and bred in Spring Garden.

Clarke, who has been employed with the THA for the past 13 years, said she is committed to change.

“I am empowered by Ms Mickela Panday’s policies. I am thankful for being part of this political party, which is a humanitarian party. I am excited to be part of this party. I am here to work with the people and for the people.”

She said she has been listening and would continue to do so.

“We are here to hear your concerns. The philosophy and the humanitarian approach within the party is what attracted me and so my mandate is to be part of the Patriotic Front and help build Tobago, help bring Tobago forward and not be in the backward position.”

Her Argyle colleague for Tobago East, Wade Caruth, said he has heard the cries of the people and as a result has taken the decision to serve.

“I personally hear the people. I hear and I understand the cries and the concerns of the people who feel like they’re being betrayed or who just feel like they’ve gone through a lot. We empathise with you and we are here to give you the representation that you deserve and definitely need.”

He said he signed onto the Patriotic Front as he is interested in making change.

“The Patriotic Front stands for something very refreshing. We don’t want to see the simple exchange any more, but we want an upgrade in politics. To me, the Patriotic Front represents that. The narrative has been completely different from the usual politics, the mudslinging has not been present, we have seen a form of politics that is people-centred.”