Parang singer’s son to attend funeral

DAUGHTER OF CULTURE: Former teacher and beloved parang singer Susan Maicoo whose funeral will be held on March 29. - File photo

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne has intervened to bring relief to the grieving family of late parang singer Susan Maicoo, whose son was virtually stranded in Jamaica after losing his Trinidad and Tobago passport there and was at risk of missing his mother’s funeral.

Thanks to Browne’s assistance, Maicoo’s son Aaron, is supposed to receive travel documents from the TT High Commission in Jamaica on March 26, and should be home by March 28 in time for the funeral of his mother, a day later.

Aaron, a dentist who has a practice in Jamaica, was initially told to return to the TT consulate on March 31, but Browne’s help was sought in order to speed up the process.

His father Rawle Maicoo told Newsday on March 25, “That’s ok and all is well. We are grateful. He should be here in time for the funeral. Arrangements are being made for final rites on Saturday March 29.”

He said their other three children – son Rawle Jnr, a medical doctor based in Ireland (and his wife Caitlin), daughter Jessica (and her husband) who are both attorneys, and youngest son Joshua, a mechanical engineer, are already in Trinidad and are anxiously waiting for Aaron and his wife Danielle, a medical doctor, to return home.

A farewell service is being planned for 11 am at Victory Tabernacle in Fyzabad, following which, the body will be interred at the Apex cemetery.

Rawle said a wake will be held every night from March 25-27, at the family’s Jimdar Street, Fyzabad home.

He said there have been enquiries by people wishing to drop off flowers and indicated this could be done either at the family’s home or at JE Guides Funeral Home, Coffee Street, San Fernando, no later than 8 am on the day of the funeral.

Maicoo, a retired teacher and parang singer, died on March 23, at the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH). She had been ailing for some time after developing medical issues in early February.

Her condition worsened resulting in her developing sepsis in several organs.

She spent six weeks at San Fernando General Hospital and was discharged on March 14. She suffered a relapse on March 23, and was taken to the PoSGH where she died.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell extended condolences to Maicoo’s family and friends saying an “iconic figure in the soca parang arena” had passed.

“Mrs Maicoo’s years of work as an educator, mentor and performer have undoubtedly shaped the lives of many and will continue to do so for years to come,” Mitchell said.

Maicoo’s legacy has been cemented with timeless classics including Trini Christmas, We Come out to Dance, and Where Daisy Gone?, the latter being an ode to legendary Parang Queen, Daisy Voisin. As a testament to the popularity of Maicoo’s songs, Trini Christmas which was released 37 years ago, remains an annual musical staple around the Christmas season.

“Her voice and songs have become an irreplaceable part of TT’s Christmas celebrations and traditions as well as its cultural and musical landscape. After retiring from performing parang which she did for decades, she partnered with Digicel for their 2023 Christmas campaign, expressing her joy in reaching a new audience. My deepest sympathies to Mrs Maicoo’s husband, family and friends on her passing, “Mitchell said.