NTA calls for end to defacement of posters, roads

NTA political leader Gary Griffith. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE National Transformation Alliance (NTA) is calling for an end to illegal election campaign defacement and urging all political parties to maintain professionalism during the election campaign.

In a release on March 26, NTA urged political parties to refrain from defacing posters, banners and painted messages on public roads, lampposts, and private walls.

The NTA said these actions are not only illegal but also highly inappropriate.

"Too often, in their enthusiasm to promote their parties and influence voters, political groups resort to plastering the nation with campaign materials. This results in the widespread defacement of roads, walls and other public spaces, turning our beautiful country into an eyesore," the statement read.

The statement said, "What is even more concerning" is after elections, remnants of campaign signage remain, littering streets and communities for years.

"It is unacceptable that any political party would knowingly break the law in this way, particularly when no approvals are granted for painting on roads or defacing properties."

It said NTA firmly believes political parties should set a positive example by never condoning such activities. It also urged parties to send a clear and strong message to their supporters and the wider public, stressing no one/party should engage in this.

Additionally, the NTA called on the police to act swiftly. The statement concluded by stressing beyond legality, common sense and civic responsibility should dictate that the nation deserves better.

"There is no justification for defacing Trinidad and Tobago under the guise of political promotion."

As the April 28 general election approaches, the NTA urged all political parties to commit to clean, lawful and respectful campaigning.

"Let us uphold a standard of governance that respects the rule of law, public spaces, and the citizens of our country."