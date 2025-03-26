Leonce laughs off UK visa comments link

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce speaks at the launch of East Port of Spain Development Company's UpSkill Me internship programme at Nu Wave Automotive Ltd in El Socorro on March 26. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce has laughed off suggestions that his business dealings in the UK have influenced the British government's decision to ramp up visa restrictions on Trinidad and Tobago nationals.

He made the comment on March 26 after allegations that he had business dealings with an alleged local gang financier who lives in the UK.

Speaking at the launch of East Port of Spain Development Company's UpSkill Me internship programme at Nu Wave Automotive Ltd in El Socorro, Leonce said he will not be distracted by the narrative being crafted on social media.

He noted the timing of the allegations and said he believes it is an attempt by some people to "craft their own story and get attention."

Leonce, who on March 24 released a statement on the issue, said he has "put the facts out there" in an effort to be transparent and added that he intends to continue doing so.