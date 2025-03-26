Imbert to act as Prime Minister as Young meets US officials in Jamaica

Minister of Public Utilities Colm Imbert. - File photo

NEWLY-APPOINTED Public Utilities Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister while Stuart Young is in Jamaica for a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a release on March 26, the Office of the Prime Minister said Young was leaving for Jamaica, where he will meet with Rubio for bilateral discussions on US foreign policy and its effect on Trinidad and Tobago. He has been allotted one hour with the American president's chief advisor.

Other Caricom leaders will also meet with Rubio in Jamaica.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne will accompany Young.

After a visit to the Debe Islamic Association masjid on March 25, Young said he will brief the country on his return on March 27.

>

While Young did not want to discuss details of the meeting, several key issues include a proposed Donald Trump policy to impose 25 per cent tariffs on countries trading in oil and gas with Venezuela and the proposal to revoke visas of government officials whose countries hire and use Cuban medics.

On March 25, Young said, "The issues on the agenda will be decided between myself and the Secretary of State. We will be addressing matters of security, Caricom issues, and energy concerns.

"I don’t want to say more on that because it’s premature, and we need to enter discussions with open minds. I will report back to the population on Thursday at the post-Cabinet press conference.

"I am flying out, hoping to achieve what is best for the people of Trinidad and Tobago and I will speak more on this when I return."