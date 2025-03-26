Imbert: No immediate water-rate increase if PNM wins

WETTING AFTER WETTING: Public Utilities Minister Colm Imbert turns on the well main in Chatham which supplies water to communities at Iros Forest Street in Chatham on March 25. - Photo by Innis Francis

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Colm Imbert is pleased with his new ministerial responsibilities after serving as finance minister for the past two terms.

Imbert also said a PNM victory at the polls on April 28 does not mean the population can expect an immediate increase in water rates.

He made these comments during and after a sod-turning ceremony for an upgraded Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) water treatment plant in Chatham on March 25.

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley resigned on March 16 and Energy Minister Stuart Young was sworn in as prime minister on March 17.

On that day, the Cabinet was reshuffled and Imbert was reassigned to public utilities.

During the ceremony, Imbert said he welcomed his new responsibilities as he was now able to go out in the field a lot more and interact with people.

He added his previous duties were mostly administrative.

After the ceremony, Imbert was asked by the media if he had any concerns regarding the agencies that fall under his ministerial portfolio.

WASA, TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC), Solid Waste Management Company Ltd and the Regulated Industries Commission and the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) fall under the public utilities ministry's jurisdiction.

Imbert said, "I have started looking at WASA in detail because in my opinion, that is the area that needs greatest improvement."

In his earlier address, Imbert noted the authority was undergoing strategic restructuring, starting with a new leadership structure designed to strengthen governance, accountability and results delivery.

He said he expected a lot from the new CEO Keithroy Halliday. Imbert told Halliday, "I will be on your case but not in a bad way."

He later said,"I don't think we have any issues with electricity supply and the others I think are manageable, but WASA I think needs a lot of work and I am ready for it."

Imbert reminded the media he has only been public utilities minister for one week.

"I am now getting an understanding of what is happening in the country."

He repeated his predecessor Marvin Gonzales' statement government is not pushing for increased water rates.

"That is not happening now. Remember I have only been there a week. So I am going to have to get an understanding of what's going on."

Imbert said, "My understanding is WASA's application to the RIC is not yet complete. Public consultations and so on have not been held."

He added, "So that is a long ways away."

Imbert said if the PNM wins the general election it does not mean increased water rates will be imminent.

"Those things take a long time. The agency has to submit a business plan. Then you have to have public consultations. Then you have to have hearings. Then the commission has to make a determination."

He said after all of that, the government makes a decision on whether it will subsidise the rates that have been determined by the RIC.

"So for WASA that's quite a long way in the future."

